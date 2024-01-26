Jorge Tuto Quiroga questions Evo Morales’ lack of morals

Quiroga made the point during an interview on the Red DTV channel of Bolivia, in the program Behind the Truth Without Censorship, which is broadcast through Facebook and YouTube, which he mentioned in a post on his social network account X, before Twitter.

“Evo has no morals to question the extension. He is extended in the coca growers federation, he is the largest extension in history,” said Quiroga.

The former president believes that Morales is questioning the judges because he is not qualified for the 2025 presidential elections. With the mobilizations he would only be seeking his authorization.

“Evo wants to take over the Constitutional Court of Bolivia (TCP). Now he criticizes the judiciary because they do not work for him. He doesn’t like vocals because they don’t work for him. “He is seeking to enable his candidacy,” he indicated.

Morales’ lack of morale

Quiroga also criticizes Morales’ lack of morals in other aspects, such as his supposed protection of drug trafficking. “Evo is cynical, he says that he is worried about drug trafficking when he protects drug trafficking in Chapare. “He criticizes drug trafficking, but protects Chapare coca.”

Regarding the country’s economy, Quiroga said that the government of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) received a country with good production reserves that indicates how much they spent and “farmed the money from the reserves.”

“Evo and Arce made off with 18 billion dollars. These blue gentlemen took the gas for themselves.” He added that the MAS came to government with good production reserves. He discovered nothing, his explorations are a failure,” he said.

According to Quiroga, a sign that the economy is not doing well in the country would be the lack of foreign currency, he assures that it is not speculative.

“The government ran out of dollars. It is not speculative. The lack of dollars is going to grow. “We are one step away from being seized due to lack of dollars,” he said.

Furthermore, he points out that the loss of international arbitrations generated further economic decline in the country during the MAS government, which indicates that “Bolivia is on the verge of being embargoed.”

“We are one step away from arbitrations starting to seize us, the task of economic rescue will be gigantic,” he stated.

On the other hand, the former president and opponent of the MAS government questions the actions of the opposition legislators, considering that they did not correctly read the breakup of the MAS to hold the judicial elections assuming the chamber of senators.

“The opposition should have taken a camera, not given it to Evism. The opposition should have taken the Senate chamber,” he said.

Chitón de Veltze when Evo ran for office.

Regarding the post on his

The delayed conventionality control over the presidential re-election must be attended to by the Plenary of the TCP, with clear and precise foundations and operational decision on the scope of the advisory opinion of the Inter-American Court, the TCP ruling and the interpretation of the CPE.” who seems to defend Evo Morales, Tuto Quiroga regrets that he has not spoken out in favor of indefinite re-election.

“I regret that Veltze did not say anything about Evo’s re-election. Veltze was silent when he spoke of re-election. Chitón de Veltze when Evo ran for office. It is painful to see that Veltze cares about Evo’s interests. Those who did not say anything about the fraud support Evo. “Jurists tear their clothes because of a problem,” he said.

On the other hand, he also referred to the criticism that Evo made of him when in his Sunday program Kausachuncoca referred to him as “messenger and political operator of the United States if it were not for Banzer’s cancer he would never have been president,” Quiroga said. that Evo hates him because during his administration he eradicated 80% of the coca from Chapare and also obtained the advisory opinion on the re-election.

“Evo hates me because I eradicated coca from Chapare. My government reduced the amount of drugs used in drug trafficking. Evo is a cocaine leader, not a coca grower and I told him so. Evo, you are a puppet of Maduro and Chávez, he is a scoundrel. “Evo hates me because he knows that I got an advisory opinion,” he said.

Corrupt Bolivian government

Quiroga accuses the government of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), headed by Luis Arce and Evo Morales, of corruption, drug trafficking and division.

He assures that the government of Arce and Evo Morales “wasted the gas, burned reserves, put the country in debt, sold the gold and filled us with drug trafficking.”

“Bolivia suffers consequences from the fight between Arce/Prorrogados vs. Evo/coca growers, and from Evo’s anger #SaCoDeFraCo,” said former president Quiroga to Evo, nicknamed him “SACODEFRACO” which means “looter, cocaine dealer, depraved, fraudulent and cowardly.”

Quiroga’s accusations join the complaints of other opponents of the MAS government, who accuse Morales’ party of corruption, drug trafficking and authoritarianism.

The Morales and Arce government is criticized for its management of the economy, which caused an increase in inflation and poverty. Additionally, the government has been accused of persecuting the opposition and limiting freedom of expression.

In recent months, the MAS has been divided by the dispute between Morales and Arce. Morales criticizes Arce for his economic management and for his approach to the opposition. Arce, for his part, says that Morales wants to return to power.

This internal division weakens the MAS and contributes to the political crisis that Bolivia is going through.

Source: Social network account