Jorge Valdivia does not trust the Colo Colo group in Libertadores: “You have to improve your performance”

Colo Colo met his group in the Copa Libertadores, unleashing a series of comments that predict a good commitment, above all, for the rivals that he had to face from bolillero 3 and 4. Of course, there are those who put a point of alert in the equipment performance improvement.

Colo Colo has defined his path in the Copa Libertadores. After falling into Group F of the international competition, the Cacique will have to face Boca Juniors (Argentina), Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) and Monagas (Venezuela), in order to improve what was shown in the previous edition, where they lost the classification in the last local commitment to Fortaleza.

And, preliminary, luck was on the side of the Albos. Despite having a tough rival like the Xeneizes, facing the Colombian and Venezuelan team is a relief considering that there was some possibility of coming across teams with much more experience in this type of instance. And, although the games have to be played, there are some who are already thinking about qualifying for the round of 16, aAlthough others prefer to be cautious.

Jorge Valdivia and the Colo Colo group in Copa Libertadores

Jorge Valdivia, one who knows how to advance rounds in the continental tournament, analyzed what the draw left behind and gave his impression of the Eternal Champion’s rivals. On ESPN’s F90 program, the Magician stated that “the group is one of the least complicated, despite Boca. It is impossible to imagine that Boca is going to reach the last dates fighting for the classification, it is the first classified”.

Then he referred to the other commitments that Macul’s team will have to face and gave his impression of “Pereira and Monagas, what happens what was speculated in Argentina that hopefully they will play with Chileans, is the same thing that we do. It is good that he is a Colombian with less experience than usual and a Monagas that should be easier for Colo Colo. Of course, he has to improve his performance, because that will increase the chances of qualifying”.

It should be remembered that the Cacique will debut in the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Pereira on April 5 at 10:00 p.m. in Colombia, a commitment that will kick off a string of games that Gustavo Quinteros’ team will have in the next month and that also includes the classic against Universidad Católica.

For now, Colo Colo continues to prepare for what will be his confrontation against Huachipato for the 2023 National Championship, on April 1 from 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano. You can have all the details of that meeting LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.