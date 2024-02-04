Jos Luis Gil returns to the theater to see his friends

There are relationships that are not seen, due to the physical logic of the invisibility of feelings and affections, but that manifest and, above all, remain. The one of Jose Luis Gil with theater and cinema is one of them. Since that month of November 2021 suffered a infarto cerebralthe actor’s life, as well as that of his environment, took a 180 degree turn.

However, far from abandoning what he has been, beyond his work environment, your artistic enginetake the opportunity to drop into a room where you can leave the world aside and focus your thoughts on the magic that flies over the stage.

Irene Gil has given an interview to Pronto magazine in which she has warned of the remote options for the actor to work again.

A source cited by Pronto magazine assures that many colleagues from La que se cerca are not going to see him.

José Luis Gil has been seen among the invited public attending the Fernn Gmez Theater in Madrid this Saturday to witness The Regent. This is how his daughter has immortalized him, Irene Gil, who usually acts as the spokesperson for the family regarding the father’s health status; In this photograph you can see her with her father and two of her professional colleagues: Ana Ruiz and Lez Gadea.

Both are an indispensable part of the cast of the aforementioned work, an adaptation made by Eduardo Galn of the highly recognized and eternal work of Leopoldo Alas, Clarnwhich opens this Sunday at the aforementioned theater. Yesterday, in the first place to see his friendsIrene wrote in the snapshot shared through her stories from Instagram.

The beautiful friendship between Ana Ruiz and Jos Luis Gil

In fact, Ana Ruiz herself has commented on more than one occasion in front of quite a few media outlets how José Luis Gil is, whom he has not stopped visiting during his slow recovery. In November 2022, she published a photo with him on her personal account of the same social network in which she opened the channel to show the love that overflows in their friendship. I feel privileged to be able to live closely every step of your evolution, which is greater every day, despite what I sometimes read.he said then.

To these beautiful words he added: You are a champion and you are supported by a wonderful family (which I feel is already a little bit mine too). Seeing yourself better every day is a reason for joy. We keep adding! Happy birthday to all the actors and actresses! Now they also see each other, with the same thread with which that affectionate and brief text closed, to celebrate their mutual affection and the premiere of Ruiz’s new work. Because in life there are relationships that cannot be seen. But they manifest themselves.