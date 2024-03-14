Josh Cavallo proposes to his partner at his team’s stadium

Josh Cavallo has become the great protagonist in social networks and media after propose to his partner, Leighton Morrell, at the stadium of his club, Adelaide United. The Australian, the first footballer to publicly declare his homosexuality, He knelt on the green of the Hindmarsh Stadium to promise eternal love to your life partner. A proposal that has caused a great sensation on social networks.

Cavallo has thanked the infinite support that his partner has given him since he publicly shared his sexual orientation.. Starting this year with my fiancé. Thank you Adelaide for helping me put together this surprise. Your endless support has meant a lot to me. You have provided me with a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could be possible, and you have encouraged me to live every day of my life authentically. It felt good to share this special moment on the playing field, where it all started, the footballer said on his social networks accompanied by several images of this magical moment.

Josh Cavallo’s big step

Josh Cavallo completely freed himself when he announced his homosexuality in October 2021. He did it through the official channels of Adelaide United. It has been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out. “I have been struggling with my sexuality for more than six years and I am glad to be able to put it aside,” he said.

The Australian recalled excitedly in an interview for the BBC the day he declared his sexual orientation to his teammates. An announcement that brought tears to those present. We were all in the locker room and I told them who I am. Everyone was crying, which was really nice, because they were like my brothers and I had never seen that side of it.

Despite this great news, The footballer also reported a wave of insults and death threats on social networks after publicly announcing his homosexuality. Sometimes I’m at home on the phone and I get a notification about an insult. It’s hard, because almost two years have passed and I still receive death threats, he confessed two years later.