Josh Homme gives his version of the legal battle with his ex-wife, Brody Dalle

This Tuesday, March 28, Josh Homme gave an update on his legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle, lead singer of The Distillerswhere he offered more details about the custody of his three children and the restraining order towards his ex-partner.

As we told you in September 2021, Josh Homme was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his children and his ex-wife, Brody Dalle. At that time, the TMZ portal indicated that they were seeking a restraining order against the leader of Queens of the Stone Age.

Josh Homme and Brody Dalle in 2019. Foto: Getty

Josh Homme gave statements about the accusations of violence towards his family

According to said portal, Dalle’s children requested a restraining order against your father denouncing that he had physically and verbally assaulted them. Not only that, but they mentioned, through her mother, how Homme was also threatening her.

At that time several singers and activists came out in defense of Brody Dalle, however, nothing was known about it until now, because Josh Homme shared a statement where he gave more details about the legal battlel for the custody of his children in this situation and the “dark turn” he took.

Josh Homme has elaborated on his legal battle with Brody Dalle. Photo: Getty Images

At the beginning of the writing, quoted by NME, Josh Homme mentions that he decided not to comment out of respect and concern for the well-being of his minor children. However, she decided to do so due to “continued falsehoods, repeated invasions of children’s privacy, and the resulting emotional damage.”

“For over a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably raise their three children in a healthy and functional manner”says the letter issued by Josh Homme this Tuesday.

Josh Homme currently has legal custody of their children. Photo: Getty Images

And why do you currently have legal custody of your children?

“The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by preventing the children from seeing their father.”tells the musician when recounting what his wife did with the apparent help (or manipulation) of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.

“In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of the three children, and They are currently under the care of their father and their paternal grandparents.mentioned about the custody of the little ones.

Josh Homme and his parents are taking care of their children. Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Homme currently has custody of his children

“In the meantime, Dalle has been granted supervised visitation with her youngest son. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023,” the musician’s statement read.

Homme mentions that the actions and accusations of Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx caused emotional harm to the children, therefore, on March 16, 2023, the Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months.

According to Homme, Brody Dalle and his boyfriend Gunner Foxx made the children’s accusations. Photo: Getty Images

He detailed how his ex-wife’s boyfriend was the one who filed the complaints against him

What surprised many is that in this writing, Josh Homme points to Foxx as the one who filed the restraining order against his family. And not only that, but he forged Dalle’s signature, who did nothing even though that’s a crime.

“In August 2022, Joshua Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, which prevented him from having any contact with them for a period of five years. Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts,” the statement said.

According to Josh Homme, it was Gunner Foxx, his ex-wife’s current boyfriend, who made the accusations against him. Photo: Getty Images

Gunner Fox tried to file several complaints against Josh Homme, but they did not proceed

According to the musician’s defense, the complaint that Josh Homme’s daughter made was also influenced by Foxx, who led the girl to testify without her mother’s company. Reason for which the accusations have been investigated and dismissed.

“All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and Los Angeles County courts,” it detailed.

Josh Homme and Brody Dalle with their son Orrin. Photo: Getty

Josh Homme indicated that he only wants to raise his children with Brody Dalle in peace

“It was after these investigations, as well as a court-appointed 24-hour check (at both parents’ homes for many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined that it is in the best interests of the children to remain in the care of their father.”

Finally, the musician thanked the authorities that investigated the case: The objective of the Los Angeles Family Court System and the sincere hope of Joshua Homme is that the conclusion of this matter results in the ability of both Homme and Dalle to raise their children in peace.”

Homme assures that he only wants to raise his children in peace, with his ex-wife. Photo: Getty Images

Until now neither Brody Dalle nor his boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, have commented on it. However, thousands consider this statement to clear Josh Homme’s name now that he will be going on tour with Queens of the Stone Age. What do you think?

