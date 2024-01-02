Josie defends Cristina Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve look, accused of plagiarism

Cristina Pedroche He has achieved it for the third consecutive year. Has become the audience leader, along with her partner Alberto Chicote, during the time of the end of the year chimes. The Madrid presenter, who generates great expectation around the model with whom she decides to spend New Year’s Eve, was the one who gathered the most viewers in front of the television on the night of December 31.

Of course, as usual, he did it with controversy. And, to the controversy that we are accustomed to due to the designs he chooses, this time has been again accused of plagiarism for wearing a look very similar to another worn before by Latin singer Becky Gas social networks immediately picked up.

Josie, the stylist, friend and architect along with the presenter of all his models to say goodbye to the year, has broken his silence to defend the proposal with which they welcomed 2024. No, it has nothing to do with it, it is not the same material, we wanted to do what we wantedhe said in Federico’s Morning on It’s Radio.

Catharsis

For Josie, New Year’s Eve is very special and they always seek to surprise, to do something that lives up to the circumstances. It is an event that is fantasy, catharsis. People throw a tomato or a carnation, it is like that.pointed out the stylist.

In addition, he has taken the opportunity to praise the work of his friend, who, according to him, has become an example of breaking with tradition that other chains are now trying to copy. You use a series of codes that are used. Before Pedroche all the fish were sold and now everyone copies what we have donedeca.