Jossmery Toledo’s Ampay: Paolo Hurtado becomes a trend shortly after the disclosure was broadcast

Paolo Hurtado’s name is trending by ampay.

Jossmery Toledo is the protagonist of a new ampay. On this occasion, the Peruvian model was caught with a player from the Peruvian team who qualified for the Russia World Cup 2018. However, what is striking in this case is that the athlete is married and has two children.

It may interest you: Jossmery Toledo’s Ampay with a soccer player causes selected players to close comments on Instagram

“Ampay great player, the sexy and strong policewoman Josmery Toledo behaves like a fifteen-year-old in love showing off in public with a soccer player who took us to the World Cup. But listen well, he is currently married and has children”, says the voiceover of this program.

Immediately, the name of the footballer who would be involved in this case began to be speculated on social networks. Paolo Hurtado was the one that became a trend in a few hours in Twittera network in which they also explained why this athlete would be the one with the ampay.

It may interest you: Jossmery’s ampay with a soccer player from the Peruvian team: Magaly TV cameras capture them red-handed

In addition to deactivating the comment option on their Instagram account, many realized that, a week ago, Jossmery Toledo She was visiting the city of Cusco, a place where she arrived accompanied by friends to walk through the different archaeological sites that exist in this place.

He is also residing in this city at the moment Paolo Hurtadowho is a player of scientist, team from Cuzco. It is because of this detail that many netizens think it is this former national team.