Jota Peleteiro and his multimillion-dollar business with the Government

Jota Peleteiro He is very close to hitting a big ball, but not in football, the scene in which he made himself known, nor in love, where he has been the protagonist due to his notorious breakup with Jessica Bueno. The former Celta de Vigo, Ibar, Alavs and Brentford player, among other clubs, is very close to increasing his financial assets thanks to his company, Groin, which is one step away from allying with the Government of Spain and with countries from five different continentsas he has acknowledged.

This is a project that was born due to the lack of technological resources in the world of agriculture., given that in 2050 an increase in food production of 70% will be required globally. The firm has a pioneering planting system that helps workers know and know when crops should be watered, the nutrients they need or how to prevent fires. In an intelligent wireless plantation management system that works through sensors and can be consulted on any device or computer to monitor the status of the crop..

We are in negotiations with many governments around the world

This firm, which currently has 80 workers on staff, is very close to allying with the Government of Pedro Sánchez to offer digital solutions to national agriculture. A strategic agreement with which Groinn would increase its value to more than 750 million euros. Jota recognized the ups and downs he suffered as a result of the large investment he made. Many told him it was crazy and now his business is worth ten times more than when he acquired it.

We have had ups and downs because we invested so much money in something new that you don’t know if it will work. I feel very proud because I know that many people told me: This is crazy. Now, these people say: Oh my God, this is making a lot of money, he explained in The Athletic. This is not all, Jota revealed that they are in negotiations with many world governments. The former soccer player points out that his company will be present on five continents starting next February 28. The United States has accepted this technological challenge.

We are in negotiations with many governments around the world because they want the technology and we are industry leaders. We are talking to large companies in the United States and we are moving faster than we thought.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.