Juan Fernando Quintero was injured: he was not in the last practice of the Colombian team before the game against South Korea

Juan Fernando Quintero would miss the game against South Korea due to an injury that he has been carrying since his last game with Junior FC

The Colombia selection He did his last practice at the ulsan mulsan stadium prior to the duel South Korea in the first of the two friendly matches that they will play in the FIFA date of March. The great novelty was the differentiated work that he carried out Juan Fernando Quinterowhich would be the only one of the 24 players summoned in doubt for the duel on March 24.

During the first 15 minutes practice, which also served as recognition of the playing field of the sports arena in the city of Ulsan, ‘Juanfer’ was seen apart from the rest of his teammates. This would be due to the calf injury that he has been carrying since the match of Copa Sudamericana against Deportes Tolima. The same one that left him out of the squad in the debut match of Hernán Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gómez on the technical bench of the Junior FCon March 18 against Independiente Santa Fe.

At a press conference, Nestor Lawrence He assured that the footballer arrived touched after his trip was authorized by the club. In addition, additional studies would be carried out to determine the severity of his injury and if it is possible that he will be part of the group that faces Japan, the next Tuesday March 28th.

News in development…