Juan Foyth under the sight of Barcelona and Real Madrid

Juan Foyththe defending world champion in Qatar 2022is under the watchful eye of Barcelona and of the Real Madrid for the signing of the next season. The current club of the Argentine, Villarrealasks €55 million by the player.

According to THATSpanish media reported that the team cule He already had it in his plans the previous season, but due to the high clause he would not be willing to pay. However, he would be the footballer who best fits Xavi Hernandez to cover the position.

At the same time, the last champion of the Champions League is looking at the former player of Studentsfor which he entered the bid with the Catalan cast, although the latter could withdraw from the operation due to the high amount that his file has.

In it Madrid they understand that some movement must be made in that band because they do not have Lucas Vazquez y carvajal He’s already showing signs of exhaustion.