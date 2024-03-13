Juan Luis Guerra and Juanes join the Selvatic Fest poster

MLAGA.- Selvatic’s organization Fest has announced this Wednesday two additions to its musical lineup for the summer of 2024 in Malaga, the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra and the Colombian Juanes which will take place on the Mlaga Forum stage, contributing to a program of more than 30 concerts . Specifically, Juanes will be in concert in Malaga next June 30, while Juan Luis Guerra will do so on July 7.

In a statement, the organization of the festival, which will be held between next June and September, has highlighted the diversity of genres that the poster focuses on, with the intention of establishing itself as the space dedicated to live musical shows in the summer season, and has valued the career of the two artists of Latin American origin.

“Not only have both developed very successful careers in South America and the rest of the planet, but both Juan Luis Guerra and Juanes have contributed to the musical memory of our country over the last few decades,” claimed the Selvatic Fest. , who highlighted that tickets for their concerts can now be purchased on the website selvaticfest.es.

In this way, Selvatic is weaving a proposal that ranges from the most current urban music to the presence of established artists, passing through legends of the most international Latin music, and whose works live in the musical memory of the Malaga public. These artists join a roster made up of Nicki Nicole, Rels B, Andy & Lucas, Bomba Estreo, Yandel, Ptazeta, CRO, Pitingo, Reality, Dei V, Lit Killah, Lia Kali and Alejo, among others. In addition, the French artists Gims, Soolking, Lacrim, Leto, Marwa Loud and Mister You will give shape to the first edition of the French Urban Fest, another of Selvatic Fest’s proposals for the summer months in Malaga. In the coming weeks, new confirmations of artists who will be part of the festival will be announced.

Concerts in recognition of their careers

The organization has attributed Juan Luis Guerra with the internationalization of bachata and merengue and has defined him as one of the most recognized and awarded Latin artists around the world.

As for Juanes, they have highlighted that the Colombian singer, songwriter and guitarist gained worldwide popularity singing in Spanish and became one of the most important global artists of the 2000s. He has achieved great commercial success and critical acclaim over the years. throughout his entire solo career, which spans more than 20 years. He has published 11 albums with which he has sold more than 18 million copies worldwide and, throughout his career, he has received numerous awards, including four Grammys, 25 Latin Grammys, 13 Lo Nuestro Awards. , 12 MTV Awards, ten Billboard Latin Music Awards, or two NRJ Awards.

FUENTE: Europa Press