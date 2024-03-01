Judge declares man accused of murdering his daughter incompetent to stand trial

MIAMI.- After hearing the judge’s decision, state prosecutor Katherine Fernández Rundle regretted the new delay in the case against Jorge Barahona, accused of torturing and killing his adopted daughter thirteen years ago.

“I regret that the horrible case to try Jorge Barahona is delayed once again. Psychologists’ opinions that he (Barahona) cannot help his new lawyer mount his own legal defense are frustrating for everyone. Hopefully, it will soon be determined that he is competent to stand trial and if that happens, the case will finally move forward to provide justice for Nubia and her twin brother Victor,” the prosecutor said.

Fernández Rundle’s reaction took place after learning this Friday, March 1, that Judge Andrea Wolfson declared that Barahona is mentally incompetent to stand trial. A legal decision based on the criteria of three doctors, two of whom certified the accused’s mental incompetence.

The case for which he is being tried was uncovered in 2011, when the police found the lifeless body of Nubia, along with his twin brother Víctor, in the car that Barahona was driving, both soaked in chemicals. Despite the injuries suffered, Victor survived.

It was precisely the boy’s testimony that helped establish the terrible abuse that he and his sister had suffered at the hands of their adoptive parents.

In early 2020, Carmen Barahona pleaded guilty to killing and torturing her children, along with her husband.

Barahona will be transferred to a facility supervised by the Department of Children and Families where he will receive treatment. If his condition improves to the point where a judge determines that he can assist his attorneys in his own defense, he will be returned to the Miami County Correctional Facility. Dade and the process against him will be resumed.

