Judge rejects appeal by Trump lawyers over exorbitant fine

The move raises the possibility that Trump, a highly successful real estate developer and businessman in New York before entering politics, may have to sell some of his iconic properties to cover the fine if his ongoing appeal fails.

Trump was asked to post bail to face the Feb. 16 ruling that he allegedly manipulated the value of his properties to obtain more favorable interest rates on loans and insurance.

The bond is a guarantee that you will pay any penalty imposed on you if your appeal fails, and would normally be underwritten by an insurer or specialist surety company.

Trump, virtually already the Republican presidential candidate in the November election, was also banned from conducting business in New York state for three years and borrowing from institutions based there.

Trump’s lawyers asked the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court for “bail in the amount of $100 million.”

Bond as additional guarantee

The brief says Trump’s “vast” real estate holdings “would be sufficient alone to adequately secure any sentence that is confirmed.”

“The bail would simply serve as additional guarantee,” according to the former president’s defense.

Trump’s lawyers called Judge Arthur Engoron’s original decision “very unfair, exorbitant and punitive.”

Engoron’s “illegal and unconstitutional total ban on loan transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a full bond,” the attorneys argued.

The harassment of Trump and the attempt to discredit his image is part of the plan of the left and the extreme left to crush him politically and economically to prevent him from reaching the White House.

Trump accused Judge Engoron during the development of this process, accusing him of being “out of control” and far from true justice.

Source: With information from AP and AFP.