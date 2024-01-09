Judge throws down process against former President Macri and former ministers

BUENOS AIRES .- After a judicial process full of incidents, the judge federal María Eugenia Capuchetti acquitted the former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, and former ministers of his cabinet in the so-called “Judicial Table” case, after considering that there was no crime in the investigation driven by the Kirchnerism in which he alleged alleged events that occurred in 2018. This means that he annulled the case against the accused, which began in 2020.

The “Judicial Table” consisted of alleged pressure exerted by the Macri government (2015-2020) on judges, through telephone calls, visits and complaints to the Judicial Council, to obtain favorable decisions, accusations that Kirchnerism used in against the Macri administration.

But Judge Capuchetti was forceful in her ruling when considering the statements of the allegedly pressured judges. “All the judges gave their testimony when they were formally summoned on all occasions long after the alleged pressure had ended, or after having intervened in the files that motivated the alleged improper interference, or even after the administration that had been planned had ceased. such interferences.”

And he continued: “Their testimonies were coherent and consistent with each other, and with respect to what was resolved in each of the cases brought to their knowledge, which shows that they were not unduly influenced or that the pressures did not have a significant impact on them. their decisions,” states the ruling cited by La Nación.

The ruling, which must now be reviewed by the Federal Chamber as a higher instance, puts an end to one of the controversial complaints of Kirchnerism against Macri, which generates a positive perception about justice, and occurs when Argentines and the opposition show more interest in the economic situation due to the measures of President Javier Milei, in the midst of strong polarization, according to journalistic assessments,

Ruling that favors Macri

The list of those who were dismissed by the federal judge, in addition to former President Macri, includes the former Minister of Justice German Garavanoto the former Legal and Technical Secretary, Pablo Clusellas; to the former deputy and legislator Graciela Ocaña; to the attorney and representative of the Executive in the Council of the Judiciary, Juan Bautista Mahiques; to the former minister Jorge Triaca and the former presidential advisor Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simónwho is a fugitive from another judicial case, according to local media.

Judge Capuchetti based her ruling on the fiscal approach that she considered “nonexistence of crime” but it was appealed by another member of the Prosecutor’s Office who alleged that there is still pending evidence, Argentine media report.

In 2022, former President Macri and two judges were also dismissed, in a final ruling, in a case about public meetings that they had held in the Casa Rosada and Quinta de Olivos, after the attorney general before the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires, José Luis Agüero Iturbe abstained from appealing the ruling. This case was also promoted as a crime by Kirchnerism.

The complaints against Macri were promoted mainly by former president Cristina Kirchner, who was sentenced in 2022 to 6 years in prison for the crime of fraudulent administration during the 12 years that she and her late husband, former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2015), governed. , but was later dismissed.

Justice as an instrument of Kirchnerism

Those close to the former president of Argentina are convinced that Kirchnerism, which remained in power for 13 years, used justice as a political weapon.

“There has never been a ‘Judicial Table’ like the one revealed by some accusations made by those who have very serious pending criminal investigations behind them, for corruption crimes from 2003 to 2015, and that respond to Kirchnerism,” said criminal lawyer Eugenia Telerico, former vice president of the Financial Information Unit, during the Macri government.

He indicated that some of these cases managed to advance, not because of the alleged judicial persecution, but because of manifest international cooperation “like Argentina had never received before,” in the investigation into the money routes in corruption cases.

Source: With information from La Nación, Clarín and Diario.es