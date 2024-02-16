Judge’s ruling is a manifest and atrocious injustice

NEW YORK – One of former President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers, in the trial for the value of his properties in New York City, called Judge Arthur Engoro’s verdict a “manifest injustice” and announced his appeal: “We trust that the Court of Appeals annul this atrocious verdict and put an end to this relentless persecution.”

The defender of the 45th president, Alina Habba, referred to the ruling as marked by “the sole interest of causing the greatest possible damage to the former president of the United States, destroying his personal finances and preventing him from reaching the White House again.” That is the main mission of the “misnamed Justice in New York.”

Trump leads all polls with an advantage over Biden of between five and eight percentage points. And the desperation and confusion of the Democrats has been evident since the former president announced his presidential candidacy.

On his social network Truth Social, Trump stressed that this is “electoral interference” and an “incessant witch hunt.”

From his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump described as corrupt both Judge Arthur Engoro and prosecutor Leticia James.

A “banana republic”

New York Judge Engoro imposed a fine of almost $355 million on former President Donald Trump this Friday and disqualified him from running businesses for three years in that city, in a severe blow to his empire.

“The Court prohibits Donald Trump … from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” Engoron wrote in his ruling, ordering Trump, to his children and the family business, the Trump Organization conglomerate, the payment of $354,868,768.

Donald Trump, the favorite to reach the White House again in the November elections, and two of his sons – Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump – appeared in a long civil trial from October to January, accused of allegedly having inflated the value of the assets of his family business, the Trump Organization.

His two sons were sentenced to pay 4 million dollars each.

This fine is added to the more than $83 million that another court, also in the leftist city of New York, sentenced Trump to pay for alleged “defamation” to a writer who accused him of allegedly “raping” her in the 1990s. the 90s.

However, all sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo remain in limbo and possibly closed. This is how justice is in that state governed by a progressive (socialist) leadership that tries by all means to destroy Trump and the huge conservative movement Make America Great Again (MAGA).

In 2016, Trump became the greatest danger to the dismantling of the extreme left in the United States and the so-called Deep State, which governs the country from the shadows and whose objective is to crumble Western capitalism and the conservative bases on which it was built. this Great Nation.

The Republican considers that the different processes he faces are intended to prevent his return to the White House, which is why he called the trial “worthy of a banana republic“.

Trump once again denounces corruption

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democratic activist who filed a civil lawsuit in 2022 alleging financial fraud against members of the Trump family, was seeking $370 million in damages.

Some assets, such as Trump Tower on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue, are emblematic of the success of the businessman who entered politics after building a successful real estate empire.

This is precisely what bothers the left and socialists in the US, along with the solid leadership of the 45th president of the United States. But beyond his empire, the harassment and intense attacks are against EVERYTHING that Trump represents for the United States and the world, at a time when leftist radicals inside and outside the United States carry out, mainly in the last two decades, a general offensive to occupy and control political, judicial, military and economic powers in many countries, including the United States.

The judge considered that Attorney General James, whom the billionaire accuses of “corrupt”, presented “conclusive evidence that, between 2014 and 2021, the defendants (had) overstated the assets” of the group by “812 million dollars ( a) 2.2 billion dollars”, indicates the sentence.

Of course, the former president’s lawyers will present the appeal as soon as possible, but the legal system that prevails today in New York distances Trump and his family from real justice.

