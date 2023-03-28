Judicial reform in Israel: Marco Buschmann warns of a worrying trend

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann is concerned about the controversial judicial reform that Israel’s right-wing religious government wants to push through with all its might. Bild: IMAGO/Future Image / S.Gabsch

28.03.2023, 08:33 28.03.2023, 08:38

Mass protests, a general strike and the army on alert: In Israel The political crisis escalated dramatically after the dismissal of Defense Minister Joav Galant because of his criticism of the controversial judicial reform.

tens of thousands People flocked to the streets on Monday night to protest against the dismissal ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the reform plans of his right-wing religious government. The judicial reform has been criticized for months. They are intended to curtail the influence of the highest court and strengthen the government’s position of power – at the expense of the independent ones justice.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann is concerned. He himself was visiting Israel and spoke to the Minister of Justice, but also to important opponents of this project, he says in an interview with watson.

Minister of Justice Buschmann warns of a trend towards authoritarian thinking

“I’ve listened to the arguments of both sides and – especially as a friend of Israel – I’m very worried,” says Buschmann. Because an independent judiciary is part of a liberal democracy, such as independent courts. He further says:

“Even a majority cannot decide everything – and it can also be wrong. Those who are called upon to show the majority boundaries are judges. The judicial reform in Israel threatens to limit their independence and thus their important function , to show the majority boundaries.”

Overall, liberal democracy is under pressure – worldwide. And according to Buschmann, you can see that not only in the Russian war of aggression. There are also tendencies in other countries where the free and independent judiciary is in question. “In some cases there is a trend towards authoritarian thinking. That’s why we have to campaign all the more to defend the principles of liberal democracy,” says Buschmann.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann and the Minister of Justice of Israel Yariv Levin in Jerusalem.Image: IMAGO/photothek / Leon Kuegeler

He is committed to this, but also points out that Deutschland not just point fingers at others. “We have to show time and again in our own area of ​​responsibility that freedom and fundamental rights are an important part of our identity,” he says. Apparently, these threaten to falter in Israel with the judicial reform.

The situation threatens to escalate in Israel

President Izchak Herzog called on the government to give in. “For the sake of the unity of the Israeli people, for the sake of responsibility, I urge you to stop legislation immediately,” he says. The people are in deep fear.

In the evening, after massive protests and several crisis talks, Netanyahu announced that he would suspend the implementation of the controversial plans for a few weeks in order to “make room for dialogue” and “avoid a civil war”.

For around three months, tens of thousands, sometimes several hundred thousand people, have taken to the streets against plans by his right-wing religious government to weaken the independent judiciary. According to media reports, several ministers have threatened to resign if Netanyahu announces a halt to the reform.

Former defense minister Galant warns of growing resentment in the military

Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant over his call to halt judicial reform. This had called on the government to engage in dialogue with critics. He warns that national security, and in particular the army’s operational capability, is at stake. For weeks there has been talk of growing resentment in the military, and numerous reservists did not show up for duty in protest against the reform.

Former defense minister Yoav Galant criticized the judicial reform and lost his job.Bild: AP / Maya Alleruzzo

But the people are also letting their frustration run free and are increasingly taking to the streets. Because they fear for Israel’s democracy.

Protests against judicial reform are spreading in Israel

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators with Israeli flags blocked the central road to Jerusalem and set tires on fire. Die police attacked the crowd with cavalry squadrons and water cannons.

Israeli police arrest a protester during a mass anti-government protest.Image: dpa / Ilia Yefimovich

Universities announced a temporary freeze on teaching in protest at Galant’s dismissal and reform plans. Several mayors went on hunger strike and demanded an immediate containment of the national crisis. In a joint statement, opposition politicians Jair Lapid and Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu’s party colleagues “not to participate in the destruction of national security”. The head of government “crossed a red line”.

The plans have also triggered international criticism. The US government, the main ally, expressed deep concern. In view of the planned “fundamental changes to a democratic system”, the White House urged the Israeli leadership to find a compromise as soon as possible.

(With material from the dpa)