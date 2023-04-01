Judicial restructuring postponed: New mass protests in Israel

After furious protests and a general strike, the latter halted the legislative process for a few weeks in a dramatic U-turn on Monday in order to create “room for dialogue” and to seek an amicable solution with the opponents. Several talks between the coalition and the opposition have taken place since Tuesday. However, the opposition often doubted Netanyahu’s seriousness in wanting to reach a compromise.

The main rally of the nationwide protests took place in Tel Aviv for the 13th consecutive Saturday. According to media reports, more than 170,000 people gathered there. “Netanyahu’s attempt to silence the demonstrators has failed,” the organizers said. Opposition leader Jair Lapid also took part in the protests in Tel Aviv. “We’re on guard. The danger is not over yet,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg



“Arrest Netanyahu”

There were roadblocks in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Many Israeli flags were waved. Signs read: “Democracy is stronger than this government” or “Arrest Netanyahu”. In addition, several pictures could be seen showing Prime Minister Netanyahu in an orange prison uniform. Occasionally there were clashes with the police and arrests. In Tel Aviv, the police used water cannons.

AP/Ohad Zwigenberg



Government wants to increase power

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, describes the reform plans of his right-wing religious government as necessary to restore the balance in the separation of powers. Critics, on the other hand, fear that the separation of powers will be abolished and that democracy will be undermined.

The government wants to limit the influence of the supreme court and expand its position of power. She accuses the court of excessive interference in political decisions. In the future, parliament should be able to overturn decisions of the highest court with a simple majority. Critics warn of a state crisis if the projects are implemented in this way.