Judiciary restructuring in Israel is becoming a rift for the coalition itself

Defense Minister Joav Galant met with mixed responses when he called for a halt to the controversial restructuring of the judiciary in Israel.

At least two other members of his Likud party backed his call, Israeli media reported today. Other coalition members reacted with anger and even called for his dismissal.

Minister worried about security

Out of concern for Israel’s ability to defend itself, Galant had called on his own government to halt judicial reform in a speech the previous evening. He called for a dialogue with the opponents of the reform and spoke of a time frame until the Israeli Independence Day on April 26th.

Otherwise, national security would be seriously damaged. In his speech, the Minister of Defense referred to numerous cases of reservists who did not show up for duty in protest against the judicial reform.

However, organizers of the mass protests against the reform announced after Galant’s speech that the demonstrations would continue until the reform plans were completely abandoned.

Voting possibly at the beginning of the week

The right-wing religious coalition around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to implement core elements of the reform in the next few days. The vote on a law that would give government politicians more influence in appointing judges could take place as early as Monday.

It is still unclear how critics of the reform will vote within the government. The coalition has a majority of just four seats in parliament.