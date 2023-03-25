Jujutsu Kaisen 2 Releases Official Trailer and Reveals New Anime Director

Aniplex held the expected event AnimeJapan 2023 and had to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as one of its stars. Recently, a new trailer for the next episodes of the anime produced by MAPPA and distributed by Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an adaptation of the manga created by Gege Akutami and their new promotional video officially confirmed the release date of the second season for next July 2023 in Japan. Similarly, it was confirmed that crunchyroll it will continue to be the official platform for broadcasting it in the West.

The Kudasai portal recalled that season 2 will be titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Kaigyoku and Gyokusetsu / Shibuya Incident Arc and it will have a total of two arcs (two quarters) that we will see continuously. This means that we will have more than 20 continuous episodes of JJK. Keep reading The Truth News to know details of new director and characters.

Who is the new director of Jujutsu Kaisen?







The promo video for JJK2 Confirmed Sunghoo Park’s Departure As Director and instead introduced us to Shouta Goshozono as in charge of directing the Japanese animation project with MAPPA studio. Another portion of the ads featured two new members of the voice cast (seiyuus):

Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai.

Takehito Koyasu as Touji Fushiguro.

Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.



Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.



Confirmed production crew includes:

Shouta Goshozono (Jujutsu Kaisen Ep. 8 & 17, Chainsaw Man Ep. 8) is directing the anime at MAPPA studios.

Hiroshi Seko ( Dorohedoro , Banana Fish ) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Tadashi Hiramatsu ( Yuri! On Ice , Parasyte: The Maxim ) is responsible for character design and animation direction.

Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Okehazama Alisa are composing the soundtrack.

How many chapters does the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen have?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen would have 24 episodes.



If our calculations are correct, season 2 will have 24 anime chapters. Its first season had a total of 24 chapters and it adapted the first 64 manga chapters. Given the extension of the The Stellar Plasma Vessel Arc (chapters 65 – 79) and the The Shibuya Incident Arc (chapters 79 – 137).

This leaves us with a total of 72 manga chapters to be adapted into Jujutsu Kaisen 2, being approximately 3 manga chapters for 1 anime episode. There is no doubt that we will have a lot of JJK for a while.

