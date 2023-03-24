Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal from FC Bayern: Tuchel was the joker in Bayern’s hindquarters

The Julian Nagelsmann chapter is over at Bayern Munich. The timing of the dismissal of the coach is only surprising at first glance. The team failed their coach.

What a hammer in the middle of the international break. The Julian Nagelsmann chapter ended at FC Bayern on Thursday evening. The record champion fired his coach. First the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported about it, then the “image” confirmed, also t-online reached corresponding information.

The now 35-year-old started in Munich on a five-year contract and last year became the youngest Bayern coach to win the championship. After just under 20 months, however, he has to leave his declared heart club again.

The last trigger for this was the 2-1 defeat of his team on Sunday in Leverkusen, with which the Munich team finally gambled away the lead in the table and had to concede a one-point advantage to Borussia Dortmund – and that of all things before the direct duel with BVB on April 1st .

The trend has been against Nagelsmann for a long time

The trend in the Bundesliga has long been against Bayern and Nagelsmann, who have lost ten points to Dortmund since the beginning of the year. Despite his flawless Champions League record of eight wins in eight games, including the triumph in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, this was ultimately the head coach’s undoing.

The Munich bosses no longer trusted him to stop the negative trend in the Bundesliga (only five wins in ten games with three draws and two defeats) and see the championship after the last ten titles in a row in acute danger. And now saw a need for action after they had repeatedly backed Nagelsmann in the past few weeks and months despite all the result crises in the league and had spoken of a long-term plan with the coach.

Recently, however, the impression that Nagelsmann was no longer able to get his team behind him became more and more solid. In any case, she let him down again in Leverkusen with her poor performance and commitment.

Manuel Neuer (right) and Toni Tapalovic: The goalkeeping coach is one of the national goalkeeper’s closest confidants. (Source: Matthias Balk)

The “mole” affair, in which an insider from the team’s closest circle of trust had pushed tactical instructions from Nagelsmann to the public, was also understood by the coach as an open attack on him. Before that, after Nagelsmann forced the dismissal of goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, there were already open differences of opinion with the injured captain Manuel Neuer.

The timing of the split is right

The point in time of the separation, immediately before the so important and trend-setting championship final against Dortmund, is only surprising at first glance. It’s the right one. Because if those responsible for the club want to give the team a new impetus, then that is actually only possible now.

The English weeks begin with the Dortmund game, in which one title decision after the next will be made. Three days later, the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup against Freiburg, a week later, the first leg in the Champions League at Manchester City.

Now a new coach would have at least a week to arrive in Munich before the decisive phase of the season begins.

Tuchel has already proven it

Thomas Tuchel: The German coach was employed at Chelsea FC until September last year. (Quelle: IMAGO/Steven Paston)

The former PSG coach at Chelsea has already proven that Thomas Tuchel is capable of dealing with stars, revitalizing a team in a very short time and leading it to the Champions League title.

Nagelsmann also had a problem with the fact that the top German coach had been without a job and therefore available since last summer and his surprising dismissal in London. The name Tuchel always hovered over him whenever he experienced failure.