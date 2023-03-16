Juliana Oxenford attacks the Government for not taking charge of the victims: “It is outrageous”

Juliana Oxenford He took a few minutes from his space to express his indignation at the lack of response from the Government in the face of the consequences that Cyclone Yaku is leaving as it passes through our country.

The ATV journalist He questioned that the authorities have not taken preventive measures, despite the fact that Senamhi warned last February that Cyclone Yaku was coming.

“Senamhi in February said Cyclone Yaku was coming. We knew that anomalous characteristics were going to be presented to what the rains usually are in our country. No one imagined that we were going to have the entire north flooded. I do not doubt that there are people in the state with good faith wanting to do things well, but why those late, extemporaneous responses when we are talking about, at this time there must be 50,000 victims. How many homes lost, how many people injured, 50 people dead. Oh my God!”, she pointed out indignantly.

For the journalist, there is no effective reaction from the authorities and she emphasized that they are not seeing the magnitude of the problem. “There is no reaction capacity, there is no real understanding of what is going on inside the country,” added.

At another time, Juliana assured that the authorities only visit remote places in our country when they need to get a vote in their favor; however, they are not present when the residents need them.

“When there is a downpour and the streets are flooded, we all go, ministers, to get our feet wet, with boots and we are there for the little picture. The congressmen putting up their banner saying come help with donations. Donate part of your salary, go there to get your shoes wet, to really face the crisis that is being experienced at the national level, but no. What are they going to stain their suit, what are they going to wear a jean and some slippers. so that? If I am a congressman and here in my seat I warm up the chair I am much more comfortable ”, added.

Finally, he recalled that the health minister is on a trip abroad, while our country needs her presence. “It is outrageous, the health minister, where is she? in washington. Oh what a cool, wonderful! Good luck, have a good time, bring chocolates to sweeten their day. It makes me so helpless.” the journalist finished.