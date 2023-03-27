Julie Andrieu: “I could completely stop watching TV”

With Vegetable gardens: if we sowed!broadcast Monday March 27, 2023 at 9:10 p.m. on France 5, Julie Andrieu continues to cultivate her garden, a few months after the launch of her program Julie’s vegetable gardens where she called on the good advice of Lola Périer, the daughter of her ex-companion, the photographer Jean-Marie Périer. The host lends her voice to this documentary narrating the return to grace of our food gardens. On this occasion, Julie Andrieu granted an interview to Entertainment TVwhere she talks about gardening of course, but also about her life as a mother, she who had a boy, Hadrian, and a girl, Gaïa, with the surgeon Stéphane Delajoux.

What is the starting point of the show?

It was born from the work on Julie’s vegetable gardens. We realized while digging into the question that beyond the social phenomenon around vegetable gardens, there was above all a very strong historical anchoring and that we could tell our relationship to nature through this reading grid. . It was completely logical in view of our work on the subject. The approach is less practical, more historical and cultural, but truly complementary.

“My children are my priority”

By the way, you have created your own vegetable garden, haven’t you?

It’s true, but it’s not very big. I’ve only had a year of practice behind me, and I don’t consider myself an expert yet, but let’s say I’m a little less ignorant about how to grow vegetables in my garden. I’m an amateur, and it’s a term I like because it means “the one who loves”.

Is it an activity that you share with your family?

Not with my husband, but with my children, even if they come a bit as tourists! I try to involve them as much as possible. It must be said that they are my priority. I had them late, at 38 and 41, and my commitment as a mum is to give them as much time as possible, even if it’s not always easy. Every week, I take them to see an exhibition. We also go to the restaurant and the cinema. We often go on trips, on little adventures, and we make travel journals. I do it for them, but also for me, because it’s a way to maintain a sense of wonder. With them, I rediscover many things.

“Anything but an actress!”

Many animators have tried their hand at comedy. Why not you ?

I never wanted to. I think mom (actress Nicole Courcel, editor’s note.) raised me with the idea that it was a profession to be wary of, even if it allows access to a certain form of freedom and fantasy. She didn’t want me to do this job at all and I think she insidiously told me that. When I grew up, I said to myself:Anything but an actress!” and even if it was offered to me several times, I didn’t want to go for it.

In September 2022, you told us that you didn’t know if your future was on TV…

Yes, and I really mean it! It can stop tomorrow and that wouldn’t be a problem for me. For the moment, things are going well, but if someone offers me something different and coherent at the same time, I could decide to go live something else, or even leave France. I’m available for adventure and I could live without TV.