Julieta Venegas is part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola poster

MLAGA.- The Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas show their musical potential next July 23 in Marenostrum Fuengirola, cold, specifically on the Fundacin Unicaja stage, which offers intimacy to the public and artist thanks to the walls of the Sohail castle.

There, Venegas will show the attendees his latest work Your history, with which he won Latin Grammy 2023 for Best Pop Vocal Album at the last ceremony in Seville, they have assured from the organization of Marenostrum.

The Mexican composer, singer and musician is known worldwide for her great hits: “and that characteristic romantic voice that manages to dazzle her entire audience, wherever she performs,” ​​they stated in a festival statement.

He is a multi-instrumentalist and plays mainly the piano, accordion and guitar, being one of the most recognized Latin musicians. She was a member of the Mexican band Tijuana No!, before beginning her solo career in 1996.

He edited seven studio albums to which were added the acoustic album for the MTV network as well as the soundtrack of the play The Loveramong others.

Julieta Venegas The singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas joins the Marenostrum Fuengirola lineup with a concert on July 23. Europa Press/Marenostrum Fuengirola

success of Julieta Venegas

It is estimated that he has sold 25 million albums worldwide, obtaining gold and platinum certifications in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Italy, Argentina, Brazil and Spain.

It currently has more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accumulates almost eight million followers on its social networks, “reaffirming its popularity and the impact of its artistic quality day by day,” they have highlighted.

Throughout his musical career he has won two Grammy Awards, ten Latin Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Awards, among thirty other awards.

The Marenostrum Fuengirola cycle festival celebrates its ninth edition in 2024. Born as a commitment by the Fuengirola City Council towards the projection of the city internationally by attracting world musical talent.

More than 500 great artists have graced the stages of the Fuengiroleo venue, including Jennifer López, Manuel Carrasco, Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Guerra, Bob Dylan, Robbie Williams, Feid, Nicky Jam, Bizarrap or the celebration of the only festival in the world of Louis Tomlinson The Away From Home Fest.

FUENTE: Europa Press