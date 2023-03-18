Juliette Armanet “stunned” by the interruption of her concert in the middle of the show, she tells the backstage of the incident

While performing on the stage of the Accor Arena in Paris this Friday, March 17, Juliette Armanet was interrupted by a resounding alarm which caused the interruption of her concert.
She would surely have dreamed of better for her concert. This Friday, March 17, Juliette Armanet performed sold out at the Accor Arena in Paris. A concert broadcast live on Canal +. But while the interpreter of Last Day of Disco ignited the stage with its flagship titles, an alarm sounded throughout the room. What provoked the interruption of his concert. “The effects of pyrotechnics on the song Burn the fire set off the fire heads. This is completely normal. There are dozens of fire detectors in the hall and on the ceiling, and whenever there are flames and especially smoke in a show, they automatically go off. At the security headquarters, the firefighters spend their time manually clearing doubts about these alerts (…) But this time, they failed to disable the system. And that cuts everything, the technique, the sound…“, explained to the Parisian Nicolas Dupeux, the boss of the Accor Arena, later.
“I wanted to throw myself into the arms of people”
The day after her concert, Juliette Armanet, again “flabbergasted“by this interruption, has told behind the scenes of this incident au Parisian this Saturday, March 18:I’m at the piano and I hear the alarm going off, relates the 39-year-old singer. I look at my team behind the scenes and I see that no one understands what is going on. I walk off stage, but no one knows what to do. I don’t know how to react either… But very quickly, I can’t stay behind the scenes, I feel the need to get back on stage… And I see the audience coming back… I am reassured.And to add: “I wanted to throw myself into people’s arms. They were so adorable, I loved their calm and generosity“.
Juliette Armanet under a cloud after her concert at the Accor Arena
Despite this incident, the singer, still under a cloud after her concert at the Accor Arena, prefers to keep only the positive: “What a mess, what a night, I must have said fucking seventy times. We literally set fire to Bercy, it’s amazing. I lived this Bercy to the fullest but above all I found the audience incredible, solid… It moved me to the highest point that he was coming back and that we could finish this concert together. That makes it even more unforgettable“, she confided.
