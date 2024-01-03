Julin Contreras charges against his brother Fran Rivera: He is arrogant, classist and sexist

I don’t talk to Julin and Kiko. One gets tired of trying and trying. We have different educations. Let each one look for life. Time puts a house in its place, but I can’t tell you that I won’t speak to them again. With these harsh words Frank Riverawho for a long time disowned the media where he now collaborates, charged against his little brothers on television during his participation in Friday.

He also spoke about his brother Cayetano, with whom he shares both parents, but he was much harsher with the two little ones, with Kiko Rivera, brother on his father’s side, and with Julin Contreras, on his mother’s side. In fact, of the latter He claimed that he had gone to television to skin him after asking for money and that he couldn’t give it to him, and that after that he disappeared..

Some words that Carmina Ordez’s little son did not like at all and for which has responded through an interview in Readings in which it does not leave the eldest son of the family in a very good place. social. It would have hurt my mother a lot to listen to Fran, she says.

A superb guy

Francisco has revealed himself as a arrogant guy who completely lacks self-criticismContreras told this magazine exclusively. He has no relationship with any of his three brothers, but look how curious that He does not assume any responsibility. It has been presented to me as a very classist type and slave to a totally anachronistic machismo. He is a very cowardly person.

Francisco ignored my mother’s mistreatment. Neither he nor Cayetano publicly supported my mother. with the mistreatment because it hindered them, they saw it like those on TV, he noted. Francisco refused to pay for our mother’s detox clinic. I did it. He said that his problem had no solution and that it was losing moneyhe explained bluntly to the magazine.