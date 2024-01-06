Julin Contreras sets a date for the estrangement with Fran Rivera: Cayetano and Eva’s wedding

Julian Contreraswho this week exclusively charged against his brother Fran Rivera in an interview in the magazine Readingshas once again responded to the words of Paquirri’s eldest son on the set of Fridaywhere He set a specific date for the estrangement with Carmina Ordez’s firstborn, whom he had already called classist, sexist and arrogant..

The journalist Ángela Portero pointed to the night in which the social, since Julin Contreras Sr. had then assured that his son and Fran Rivera were not going to have a good relationship then or in the future. However, the youngest of Carmina Ordez’s three children went back to other episodes in which she had to be hospitalized because of her addictions and who paid those bills. I think what Julin is trying to say is that the distancing begins when Francisco does not want to take care of his mother’s illness.said collaborator José Antonio León, implying that this would be the origin of the conflict between the two brothers. Indeed, Contreras responded.

And specifically give the point at which their paths completely separate: My relationship with Fran breaks up after Cayetano’s wedding (with Eva González). I’m leaving the wedding because I feel uncomfortable and upset.

The relationship between his brother and his mother

Julín Contreras also spoke about what the treatment was like between his older brother and his mother, Carmina Ordez: His relationship with my mother was very distant. When I hear him speak and he says it was very hard, I wonder what was very hard? Because I didn’t see him, he said angrily. AND exonerates his other brother, Cayetano Rivera, since at that time he was going through a bad time.

However, the youngest of the brothers He accused both of having prevented him from developing a career in the media.since they would have vetoed him, according to him, in different television production companies.