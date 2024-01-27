Julin Gil sends a happy birthday message to his son through Instagram

MIAMI.- The actor Julian Gil shared an emotional publication on Instagram: an album with videos of the first days of Matas’ birth, the only son what he had with the Venezuelan actress Marjorie De Sousa to celebrate his seventh birthday this January 27th.

“This is how I remember you, Mati, happy and smiling. From the few days together, son,” begins the text that Gil dedicates to the little boy with whom he cannot have contact today because in 2020, after a controversial separation and three years of legal dispute over the child, the actor lost parental rights over the minor.

In the videos you can see Mati opening his eyes in amazement when he hears his father’s voice. You can also hear the voice of the interpreter singing and talking to the little boy, while he gives him a smile.

“Happy birthday, it’s already 7, God bless you,” concludes the simple but loaded writing that once again shows Gil’s desire to be part of his son’s life, a cry that he has made repeatedly to the Venezuelan woman.

Followers, friends and family commented on the publication to wish the little one a happy birthday, while some criticized the position of the model for separating Julin and Matas.

Parenting from a distance

In November, Matas made his debut on the Televisa program Hoy singing the Christmas carol with his mother. Gift of Love and Peace.

However, Julin Gil questioned the fact and claimed that the best gift of love and peace that both he and Matas could receive is to be allowed to share and get to know each other.

“Gift of Love and Peace? I wish it were like that and not just lip service. What better gift of love and peace than letting a son know his father and vice versa. Today after almost 7 years, I was able, like thousands of “You have a little bit of my son. After a while of not being able to see him even on social networks because he couldn’t show his face, now he made his debut on television,” reads the actor’s writing that accompanies a photo of him next to his son when he was newborn.

He added that perhaps his criticism continues to harm him regarding the custody of his son, but he called on people not to normalize the fact that children grow up alienated from sharing with their parents without valid reasons, in his opinion.

“As a father, all my rights were taken away from me, my parental authority was turbulently taken away from me before the law. How can we continue to see with good eyes and not raise our voice in the face of such a fact? It would be taken in the same way, if it were the other way around, If the mother were taken away from her child for no reason? We are thousands of people who suffer from Parental Alienation. This is a true evil of our society. This is REAL and should NOT be something normal. Surely after these statements, they will happen 10 or more years or whatever is necessary so that I can have contact with my son, so that he can take care of himself and make decisions,” he concluded.