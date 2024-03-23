Julin Muoz’s health is worrying: He barely has a voice

Julin Muozthe former mayor of Marbella and Isabel Pantoja’s partner, is going through a very complicated moment in his life, and he has already admitted for 16 days at the Costa del Sol University Hospital (Marbella). From the beginning it was said that he had been admitted due to respiratory failure, but a reporter from De Fridays!, who went to the hospital door, has indicated that it is not due to respiratory failure. The reason for the admission is a complication of his illness that they have not wanted to reveal what it consists of..

A moment in which he is completely surrounded by his two daughters, Elia and Elosa, and his ex-wife, Mayte Zaldvar, who have not wanted to separate from himand that they have been able to report Muoz’s condition to the press, including the Friday program.

The situation is quite complicatedthe family does not want to give many details about how he is doing due to the wishes of his daughters, they want their privacy to be respected because They are not having a good time, they are very worriedsome collaborators have begun explaining.

Although the former mayor’s health continues to be a cause for concern, Elosa, one of his daughters, commented that Within the complicated situation that Julin is going through, there was a small improvement. A friend of mine spoke to Ly He told me that Julin barely had a voice..

An extra concern related to Isabel Pantoja

Now, apart from his clear concern for his health, José Antonio León has explained exclusively to the aforementioned program that he has an added worryand when he was in prison and still had a relationship with Isabel Pantoja, The tonadillera processed a document in which they were accredited as a de facto couple so that she could go visit him in prison.: At that time only family members could visit the prisoners.

Thus, Julin Muoz is worried that he will continue to appear as a de facto couple of the artist and I can give you right to receive a pension in the event that something happens to you.

