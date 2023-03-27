July 9: violent assault on a sawmill, they took money and turned the whole place upside down | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 27, 2023 | 2:49 p.m.

Police are investigating a robbery at a sawmill in the town of 9 de Julio. They are two men with ski masks, bulletproof vests and high-caliber firearms. According to the victims, they were only able to take “a few pesos.”

As detailed by the owners of the stolen property, the event would have occurred on Saturday night, the perpetrators would be two heavily armed men looking for money.

“My father came to schedule and organize a bit of the activities to start this Monday, and he called me very scared, telling me what had happened. First we saw that the entrance door to our office had been broken into and that they had torn the camera and shuffled papers. There he called the authorities, ”said Paulo Mattes, an affected businessman.

“What this criminal group did is shuffle all our papers, all the documentation and luckily it was more of a mess and they only took a few pesos. They did not take the checkbook, nor the checks, nor all the cash, my personal computer was on the table, they did not take a notebook either. The truth is that it was a very rare event,” the businessman described with surprise.

Finally, he indicated that it is “scary” to see these people act and he laments because the town is losing “security.”

“We have a camera monitoring system and unfortunately we got a very unpleasant surprise and the truth is that we were very scared when we started to see the footage, the first thing they entered they did was shoot the camera. Our company works 24 hours a day, seven days a day, and we live next door to the company, or my uncles, my cousins, their children, the people who operate the dryer, are hanging around, if they had been around at that time, we would be able to to be regretting, “he closed.