June launch of Google’s most exciting phone – Reuters

It was only yesterday that we got a real peek with the Pixel 7a. Today we learn that we can expect both the Pixel 7a and the Pixel folding to launch next June, just a month after what we assume was an announcement at this year’s Google I/O.

This information is provided with the kind permission of WinFuture, details from a European retailer. The retailer says the Pixel Fold will come in two colors, Carbon and Porcelain, while the Pixel 7a could launch in Arctic Blue, Carbon and Cotton. Additionally, a 256GB model for the Pixel Fold is listed, but it seems likely that won’t be the only storage option available. The roughest estimate we’ve heard of a price for the Pixel Fold is €1,700, but right now we wouldn’t give that much weight.

This new information does not match a January report that claimed mass production would not begin until the third quarter of this year. One thing is certain: nothing is confirmed.

Let’s keep calm and see what happens at Google I/O.

