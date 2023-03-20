Jury finds 3 guilty for the death of XXXTentacion

Florida.Three men were found guilty Monday of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot in South Florida while robbing him of $50,000 in 2018.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury that deliberated a little over seven days. They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.

The defendants showed almost no emotion as they stood handcuffed next to a police officer.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked the men to the June 18, 2018 shooting outside the Riva Motorsports motorcycle shop in suburban Fort Lauderdale based on extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside. of the store, as well as cell phone videos taken by themselves that showed them with fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the murder.

Prosecutors also had testimony from a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants, who said he participated in the robbery. Allen pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter. He has not been sentenced pending the conclusion of this trial. He could receive a sentence that is similar to the time he has been in prison, which means he could soon be released, or a life sentence, depending on how prosecutors perceive his help.