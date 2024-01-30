“Just seven months and we’re already together”

A young Cuban, who calls himself Yoinier Arias Suárez on Facebook, He recently received his parents in the United Statesfor him a dream come true, especially since he left Cuba only seven months ago.

Their social networks witnessed the exciting moments he lived when he hugged his mom and dad again.

“Mom, congratulations, welcome to the United States, I always promised you that the day I left Cuba, we were going to be together before we were two years old and all my friends know that, and look at just seven months and we are already together,” reads one of his Facebook posts.

“How great I am, but not because of the things I can do for myself but because of the great friend I have who is not my friend, he is my brother (…) thank you very much my little brother thanks to you we are all here“Life is not enough to thank you for what you have always done for my family,” he added in his post and from his words everything seems to indicate that his mother arrived thanks to the humanitarian parole program in which his friend served as a sponsor.

That same day, his father also arrived on American soil, and although he was not able to receive him personally at the airport, he very happily shared the images of his arrival on social networks.

Through social networks, many Cubans share emotional reunions with their families in United States.

