Justice confirmed the life sentence of Alvarado, the drug trafficker who tried to escape from prison by helicopter

The Criminal Chamber of Rosario confirmed the sentence to life imprisonment of drug lord ‘El Esteban’ Lindo Alvarado

After more than 9 months of his sentence, the Criminal Chamber of rosary beads confirmed the sentence to life imprisonment to the drug lord ‘El Esteban’ Lindo Alvaradoas he is known in the Rosario criminal universe, who had tried to escape from the federal prison of Ezeiza in a helicopter.

Under the crimes of homicide as instigator, money laundering, threats and shootings at judicial buildings and employees and illicit association, second instance judges Alfredo Ivaldi Artacho, Guillermo Llaudet and Carolina Hernández confirmed the sentence established. They only modified the legal framework of the crime of money laundering, arguing that instead of aggravated it was simple and therefore, the fine was reduced from 300 to 150 million pesos.

In turn, the Justice also ratified the conviction of the members of the Alvarado gang prosecuted in June 2022: Matías Horacio Ávila, Germán Facundo Fernández, Facundo Fabián Almada and Mauricio Jesús Laferrara, the latter considered one of the most violent hitmen in the narcocriminal organization.

The helicopter in which Alvarado planned to escape

In another aspect, the judges decided to revoke the conviction, which became an acquittal, of Damiana Ghirardi and reduce the sentence of her former partner, the architect Miguel Adrián Greci Hazzi, who has now regained his freedom. Both had been prosecuted for money laundering as part of the business network set up by Alvarado to give money of illicit origin a legal appearance.

Ghirardi, who is a decorator and communicator, was acquitted of guilt and charge for the crime of simple money laundering. She had previously been sentenced to three years of suspended execution.

After being sentenced to life, people close to Alvarado planned to escape from the Ezeiza federal prison. That was the discovery of the Argentine Federal Police, which disrupted the idea of ​​removing the drug trafficker by helicopter from the place where he is serving the aforementioned sentence and another 15-year sentence for drug trafficking.

The investigation by Procunar prosecutors, Diego Iglesias and his secretary Matías Álvarez, and federal prosecutor Cecilia Incardona, together with the Ministry of Security, allowed the escape of one of the country’s drug lords to be aborted.

Rosario: the “right hand” of the cell that operates for the drug lord Esteban Alvarado in the northwest zone fell

The plan contemplated that the aircraft would descend on the property of the penitentiary unit, that the prisoner would climb a kind of net and that he would be transferred hanging to General Rodríguez, where accomplices would wait for him to escape.

Due to the fact, there are three people arrested, in addition to Alvarado, and a man nicknamed “Lobo” remains a fugitive, who according to the investigation was the one who was going to pilot the helicopter that the drug trafficker had bought in Paraguay.

Esteban Lindor Alvarado was investigated earlier this week by federal judge Ernesto Kreplak. The inquiry was conducted via Zoom. Alvarado refused to answer questions, denied the facts, said a series of generic things, say sources with access to the case.

In any case, his silence does not change anything. The raid last Friday by the Federal Operations Division of the PFA’s Superintendence of Dangerous Drugs, after an investigation by PROCUNAR and prosecutor Cecilia Incardona, included the seizure of the Robinson R44 Raven aircraft -bought in Paraguay and valued for almost 250,000 euros – in a field in Gualeguaychú near a fumigation track, where it intended to take off.

They also raided an area in General Rodríguez, which was the supposed landing point after the escape. A informer revealed the plan to the PROCUNAR at the beginning of this month, which triggered the file: the informer gave the dates and the coordinates. Thus, they accessed the WhatsApp conversations of the drug lord locked up in residential unit No. 3 of Ezeiza, a series of chats where Lindor Alvarado -who used a profile picture of Al Capone- left nothing to the imagination.

