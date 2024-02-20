Justice points to the widow of former President Moise for his murder

PRINCE PORT.- The justice of Haiti formalized charges against several people for their alleged participation in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, including the deceased’s wife, Martine Moise as well as a former prime minister and a former senior police official.

Moise, 53, was shot dead in his residence on July 7, 2021 by an armed group made up of more than 20 individuals, mostly Colombian mercenaries, in an attack in which his own bodyguards did not intervene. Martine Moise was also injured in the incident.

According to an order issued by the judge in charge of the assassination investigation and leaked to the media, Moise’s widow and 50 other people were referred to the criminal court “to be prosecuted” for their alleged involvement in the events.

The charges filed include “criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, terrorism, murder and complicity in murder.”

Inconsistent statements

The document details that there are “sufficient indications of the former first lady’s involvement” and points out that her statements have been inconsistent, which has raised doubts about her credibility.

The report also refers to the testimony of Martine Moise, in which she recounts her experiences during the attack, including her attempt to seek medical help for her husband before realizing that he was already dead. However, the veracity of some details is questioned, such as her claim of having tried to hide under the bed, considering the structure of the furniture.

In addition to Martine Moise, former interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former police chief Leon Charles also face “sufficient evidence” linking them to the murder, the report said.

Although the report does not identify the masterminds of the crime or those who could finance it, it is known that the US justice system carried out investigations and has convicted several people for their participation in the attack, pointing out that the plan to assassinate Moise was hatched in Florida.

Moise’s killing exacerbated the political, humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti, where armed gangs control vast areas of the country and homicide rates have skyrocketed, reaching nearly 4,800 last year, according to a U.N. report.

Source: With information from AFP