Justice restructuring in Israel: resistance within the government

He was determined to continue with the reform, said the head of government at a press conference on Thursday evening called specifically for the reports. “We cannot allow a dispute to endanger our common future,” Netanyahu continued to comment on the resistance in his own ranks. “I will do everything to calm the situation and create cohesion.”

“The best way to achieve balanced reform and avoid splitting the nation is through consultations to find the broadest possible consensus,” Netanyahu said. He is trying to find a solution and has “an open ear for the concerns of the other side”. However, the reform plans should continue as planned. Parliament will vote on a core element of the reform in its final reading on Monday.

Reuters/Menahem Kahana



Netanyahu had previously called Gallant for a clarifying meeting, and a press conference originally scheduled by the minister was canceled. According to unconfirmed media reports, he is said to be working to stop the reform plans and even threatened to resign. Gallant’s spokeswoman said Gallant briefed Netanyahu on the impact of the reform on the military.

Warning of decreased defense capability

In principle, Gallant warns that the country will have to accept losses in its ability to defend itself because a large number of reservists are joining the protest against the plans to restructure the judiciary. Itamar Ben-Gvir, far-right national security minister, said: “Gallant has placed himself outside the right-wing camp.” Opposition leader Jair Lapid had called on “responsible members” of the Likud party to rebel against the judicial reform.

Again tens of thousands at protests

On Thursday, tens of thousands of Israelis again demonstrated against the government’s plans in several cities across the country. There were also clashes between demonstrators and security forces. According to the police in Tel Aviv, around ten demonstrators were arrested. As an AFP reporter reported, the security forces also used water cannons against the demonstrators.

There were also other gatherings in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, in the northern port city of Haifa and in Beer Sheva, south of Jerusalem. The organizers of the regular demonstrations against the restructuring of the judiciary had proclaimed Thursday “Day of National Paralysis”.

The focus of the planned conversion is the procedure for selecting the judges. The government wants to increase its influence and limit the powers of the Supreme Court. She justified this with the accusation that judges had interfered in politics.

Critics accuse the government of conservatives, religious fundamentalists and ultra-right nationalists of wanting to restrict the independence of the judiciary. According to her, democracy is at stake.

Impeding the Prime Minister’s dismissal

On Thursday, the parliament in Jerusalem passed a law that will make it much more difficult in future to declare a prime minister incapacitated. This was the first legislative change under the plans. The law change that was passed is particularly controversial because it is considered to be personally tailored to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his needs. A corruption process has been going on against the 73-year-old for a long time.

In the future, a prime minister could only be removed from office for mental or other health reasons. This is intended to prevent the supreme court or the public prosecutor’s office from influencing matters. In the last reading, 61 of the 120 MEPs voted in favour. 47 MPs were against, the others were absent or abstained. If the law is not stopped by the judiciary, a three-quarters majority would be required for impeachment in the future.

Netanyahu originally wanted to leave for London in the evening. However, he postponed his departure until Friday morning. Several demonstrations are planned in London during the visit. There he wants to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.