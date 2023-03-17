Juve director denies Pogba rumours

According to Juventus Turin, they have no intention of selling Paul Pogba again. ‘We don’t want to get rid of Paul Pogba, all these stories are absolutely false’, Juve director Francesco Calvo clarifies to the Italian media. Juventus be “A family, we see Paul doing his best to come back as soon as possible – we really trust Pogba, that’s why we signed a four-year deal.”

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Pogba would have to forego salary in Turin if he wanted to stay beyond the season. The background is the ongoing injury misery of the 30-year-old Frenchman. Just a few days ago, Pogba received the next serious diagnosis. Again he is out for 20 to 30 days. Last summer, Pogba signed a four-year deal with Juventus that promises him €8m a year plus €2m in potential bonuses. He has only played 35 competitive minutes since then.

