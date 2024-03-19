K-pop singer released from prison after conviction for gang rape

SEL.- The former star and singer of K-pop Jung Joon-young left today -March 19- from the crcel after spending five years behind bars for rape group and illegal recording, in one of the biggest hidden camera scandals in South Korea.

The performer was found guilty of two rapes in 2016 and also of having recorded himself having sexual relations with women without their consent and of having spread the images.

Singer leaves Mokpo prison

Wearing a black hat and a mask, the 35-year-old man left Mokpo prison, about 350 km from Seoul, without speaking to the press, according to the News1 news agency.

Hidden cameras, known as molka in Korean, are commonly used to secretly record women in schools, bathrooms and other places. The term is also used for clandestine filming of a consensual sexual relationship.

The case of Jung Joon-young is one of the most notorious sexual scandals in South Korea, many of which emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Jung Joon-young rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on a television show. He had several solo hits before the scandal broke out in early 2019.

FUENTE: AFP