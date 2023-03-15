K-Pop: the sector is struggling because of the military service of BTS, according to their agency

The obligation for the seven singers to carry out their military service would be at the origin of a slowdown of the world sales of Korean pop.

The requirement for members of K-pop figurehead BTS to do their military service is slowing down the global growth of K-pop. This was stated on Wednesday by their producer, Bang Si-hyuk.

The latest figures – including global charts and album sales – show a drop in demand for K-pop, said the man who is also president of the group’s agency, HYBE.

“BTS’s absence is the number one reason,” he noted at a forum in Seoul. “I think it’s very clear that BTS not being active as a group plays a major role in this trend change.”

“The market is shrinking considerably”

The boy band, widely considered South Korea’s most important cultural phenomenon, fills stadiums around the world and tops the music charts. BTS brings billions to the country’s economy and amass a massive fan community known as ARMY.

But in South Korea, all able-bodied males must serve at least 18 months in the military, and after a years-long debate over whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the eldest of the group, was the first to submit in December.

Insisting that the boy band is the leader in K-pop globally, Bang Si-hyuk observed that “the market shrinks significantly if you take BTS out.”

Controversial figure

His comments come days after HYBE backed out of acquiring rival SM Entertainment, ending a long-running, high-profile row over the management of the company.

He’s been accused of a hostile takeover and seeking to monopolize the K-pop industry, but Bang Si-hyuk touted his move as a solution to slowing industry growth.

HYBE announced in February that a second BTS member, J-hope, had “begun the conscription process”, with local media reporting that he was set to join the military in April. Since its debut in 2013, BTS has boosted the image and “soft power” of South Korea, which has become a global cultural powerhouse.