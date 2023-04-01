Kaley Cuoco welcomes her first daughter

Mexico City.- Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Saturday and announced that her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born last Thursday.

“Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives. We are delighted and grateful for this little miracle!

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the past few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you but I did!”

The actress shared several photos that include the new mom cradling the little one. Her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is also seen holding the girl.

Last October Cuoco revealed that she was pregnant. Months earlier, in May, Cuoco seemed to confirm her affair with Pelphrey when she shared photos of them together on Instagram.