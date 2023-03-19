Kamel Ouali cash on the magazine leader Jade Chantelle, companion of Harry Roselmack: “I did not believe it at all”

Interviewed by TV Star during his time on set big heads on March 18, 2023, dancer and choreographer Kamel Ouali confided in one of his review leaders, Jade Chantelle, who is also the new companion of journalist Harry Roselmack.
After twenty years of relationship, Harry Roselmack announced in July 2022 his divorce with Chrislaine, wife and mother of their three children. Of a discreet nature, the presenter of seven to eight on TF1 even wanted to speak about this separation which was going to arouse the curiosity of the public. On Instagram, he had made some confidences about the end of their story: “Like many things in this world, love is born, evolves, sometimes dies. This is how a love story can evolve to the point where it is considered to be over. Ours to Chrislaine and I had a major turning point in January 2017 when our separation took place. The journalist then added that“a deep bond, of affection and respect, always unites him to Chrislaine”. Three months after the announcement of their divorce was made public by his ex-wife, Harry Roselmack presented his new companion. During a Dior event organized by the haute couture house on the occasion of Fashion Week in Paris, the journalist proudly displayed himself in the arms of his darling, Jade Chantelle. A singer by trade, the young woman, twenty-four years her junior, embarked on a new adventure in February 2023: she is now review leader at the Paradis Latinworking within the show The Bird of Paradisesign Kamel Ouali. On the occasion of his passage on the set of Big heads this Saturday March 18, 2023, the dancer and choreographer confided in the subject of his new recruit to TV Star.
“She has an innate gift for comedy and incredible plasticity”
Kamel Ouali has had the chance to collaborate with multiple artists in his career. Nevertheless, there remains amazed by the talent of Jade Chantellewhich turns 26 this year. “Jade sings very well. She has an innate gift for comedy and incredible plasticity. She’s the leader of the review that we would all dream of having”, he said, without hiding his initial doubts. “I confess that at first I did not believe it at all, because it seemed impossible to me that she could combine all that!” he said, cash. Asked about another hot topic, to see the return of la Star Academythe former dance teacher was just as direct.
“I didn’t watch but…”
Kamel Ouali revealed that he did not watch season 10 of la Star Academy on TF1, not by choice but because “the show was not on when he was watching TV”. Moreover, he did not know the new teachers, “except Yanis Marshall”, the dance teacher. The choreographer was still delighted to see the return of this emblematic program of the channel: “But I think it’s great that the Star Academy came back on screen!”
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias