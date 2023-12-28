Kane and his new house after leaving more than a million euros in a hotel: from filming movies to wild parties

After 12 seasons and 435 official matches, Harry Kane put an end to his time as a Tottenham footballer to start a new adventure in Germany with Bayern Munich. The English striker, who landed in Bavaria in mid-August, encountered a serious problem when he arrived in the city, but not because of a sporting issue, but rather because of a personal issue. Kane and his family had great difficulty finding long-term housing.

Due to the lack of supply, 9 found a quick and effective solution, although somewhat exorbitant. The British stayed at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski, located in the center of Munich. A five-star accommodation that has all kinds of amenities, whose price per night is about 11,000 euros. The footballer has been staying in this place for more than 130 days (August 13-December 23/24) because his wife, Kate Goodlanddid not move to Germany until a few days ago for the birth of his fourth child, Henry. The amount of the invoice exceeded 1.4 million euros.

The client of this exclusive hotel was very satisfied with the services received throughout these four months despite having to pay a million-dollar figure. He publicly said goodbye to the staff after finding a home to settle in with his family. A huge thank you to the hotel staff who have made me feel at home since I moved to Munich. It’s been a big part of being able to settle in so well. Müller was worried that my room was getting too small, so it’s time to go somewhere of my own with my family.wrote the footballer accompanied by an image with the workers of this hotel.

The story of Kane’s new home

The striker has put an end to his problems finding a house. Kane and his family have moved to an exclusive mansion on the outskirts of Munich. This home, which has all kinds of amenities, hides a great history. Inside it was recorded fatherly joys (Joy of Fatherhood), a German film that was released in 2014, whose plot had as its protagonist a sperm donor who received a vasectomy from a ferret in an accident, according to what was revealed talkSport.

This is not everything, The aforementioned media indicated that the last tenant was Lucas Hernándezwho packed his bags for Paris this summer after leaving the Bavarian team. Inside, they say that wild parties were held that brought together crowds of people.