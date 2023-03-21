Kang Says Which Avengers Is His Most Feared Marvel Hero

The villain Kang the Conqueror has been gaining a lot of prominence in the comics, mainly because he is the main antagonist in the multiverse saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In the comics, he’s always had his past made fun of; now Marvel Comics has been ironing out chronological issues and inconsistencies to bring it in line with their big-screen version. That involves establishing some official canonical references from now on.

Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: War Across Time #3!

To resolve Kang’s story, Marvel has been running some stories in special issues and special arcs. You can now tell, for example, that its various versions, even those that were not even confirmed, were part of the “Council of Kangs”, a multiversal group with its most powerful variants – and, thus, Marvel also admitted that Rama Tut , He Who Remains, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus are all Kangs from different Earths or timelines.

And in the title Avengers: War Across Timeby Alan Davis and Paul Levitz, Marvel has been counting some of the countless battles that Kang has had the Avengers throughout the ages on the main Earth, 616. In the third edition, the classic members Iron Man, Giant Man, Wasp, Captain America and Thor battle the dwarf lord Sindri and the fearsome Lava Men, thanks to Kang’s machinations.

Sindri is part of the dwarven kingdom Nidavellir and helped create Thor’s enchanted hammer, Mjolnir. After Thor lost his hammer to the lava men, Kang, watching from another era, thought that this would be the perfect time to strike, as the team would be “without its most powerful hero, its greatest weapon”.

Marvel hints at a rivalry between Thor and Kang

There are rumors behind the scenes in Hollywood that place a certain rivalry between Thor and Kang, just as there was between the Nordic and Thanos in Infinity Saga from movie theaters. And this buzz seems to make some sense, because Marvel Comics has been doing this in comics. In Avengers: War Across Time #3 that’s exactly what happens.

And the whole thing makes even more sense when we stop to remember that Thor is the only one of the Avengers who has enough longevity to have encountered the time traveler Kang many times throughout his life. In addition, the Conqueror is known to admire opponents who can threaten him, as he is studious of various combat strategies and expertise in hand-to-hand combat.