Kansas City Chiefs fix the contract of their top star

KANSAS CITY-. Los Chiefs de Kansas City restructuraron the quarterback contract Patrick Mahomes with which the champions of the Super Bowl They will have significant room to maneuver in their salary cap, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP Wednesday on condition of anonymity because financial details were not publicly released.

By restructuring the contract, which would have weighed $58 million against next season’s salary cap, the Chiefs generated $21 million that could be invested in strengthening other positions. That could allow them to acquire a wide receiver, add a new left tackle to protect Mahomes or retain their own free agents.

Mahomes also agreed to adjust his $450 million, 10-year contract in 2021 so the Chiefs could navigate their financial situation.

The Chiefs had already acquired star defensive tackle Chris Jones, offering him a five-year, $158.75 million contract, including $95 million guaranteed in the first three years. But that deal was structured so that it will only weigh $7.35 million against the salary cap this year.

Additionally, backup linebacker Drue Tranquill signed for $19 million and three years to remain in Kansas City prior to the start of free agency on Wednesday.

With more spending room, L’Jarius Sneed, who quietly established himself as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks last season, could remain in Kansas City. The Chiefs opted for the franchise tag, which would be equivalent to a one-year, $198.8 million deal, but it is widely believed that they will ultimately trade Sneed for a draft pick to open up cap space.

Now, the Chiefs will be able to keep the amount awarded to franchise players low or take advantage of their new spending margin to tie him to a long-term contract.

Source: AP