Kansas City Chiefs polish their mistakes to repeat the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY-. Los Chiefs of Kansas City They made absurd mistakes all season, including dropped passes, penalties, and miscommunications. Patrick Mahomes He always said with confidence that they were very close to having a round game.

In their three playoff wins, two on the road in really tough and adverse environments in the American Conference, the Chiefs displayed an almost seamless version to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. They capped their run with a 17-10 victory Sunday in Baltimore, where the Chiefs were so relentless that they made every mistake the Ravens made that much more damaging.

Five personal fouls. Two fumbles, including one near the end zone. An interception inside the end zone near the end of the game.

patrickmah.jpg Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets his team’s fans after their NFL wild card game victory against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. The superb player is very close to reaching another Super Bowl AP/Ed Zurga

“They played a basically perfect game,” marveled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was also sacked four times. “I feel like if we hadn’t turned the ball over, we definitely would have had a chance. We definitely would have won. But they did a great job of not losing the ball and putting points on the board.”

The Chiefs had turned the ball over in eight consecutive games and their -11 differential during the regular season was only better than three other teams. Still, they achieved their first game without a turnover since November and it came at the perfect time.

While the Ravens committed eight penalties for a 95-yard loss, the Chiefs only saw three penalties for 30 yards. And two of them were on consecutive plays when Trey Smith held near the end of the first half.

Perhaps most surprising was that the Chiefs, who lead the NFL in fumbles with 44 on the season, had none on Sunday.

Now the team that lost five of eight games in the middle of the season is back in the Super Bowl, where it will defend the title against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“It’s very difficult to get it in consecutive seasons, it’s very hard,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “You have to work with it and get through it mentally. It’s not something simple. “I’m really happy for the guys and how they’ve handled it.”

IT WORKS?

The Chiefs won in the trenches on both sides of the ball against the Ravens, despite missing left guard Joe Thuney due to a pectoral injury in the win over Buffalo. The Chiefs held the Ravens to a season-low 81 rushing yards, which suits them well as they prepare to face the 49ers and Christian McCaffery.

WHAT SHOULD BE IMPROVED?

The red zone has been a problem for the Chiefs all season. On Sunday, they were stopped on fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 13-yard line in the second quarter. They also reached the Ravens’ 23, technically not part of the red zone, before Smith’s two penalties just before halftime forced a 52-yard field goal attempt by Harrison Butker.

