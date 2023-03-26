Kanye West’s reflection after his anti-Semitic comments

After a series of constant problems antisemitic comments, Kanye Westrenowned American rapper, used his social networks to convey a message with a surprising change of attitude.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and turn that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he wrote in a post. The rapper and producer, who achieved success in the 2000s when he entered Roc-A-Fella Records and earned the hatred of thousands of people in recent years for unwise comments, assured that actor Jonah Hill was the one who turned the opinion of he.

“Seeing Jonah Hill at 21 Jump Street made me love Jewish people again,” he maintained, adding that “No Christian can be labeled an anti-Semite knowing that Jesus is a Jew.“.

For the last election, West campaigned for former President Donald Trump, who ultimately walked away from the rapper over his unpredictable behavior and controversial views. Likewise, Adidas owned a line of shoes called “Yeezy” together with the musician, which brought immeasurable profits to the sports giant but, due to his anti-Semitic comments, they decided to break the link.