Kanye West’s wife Censori could go to jail for wearing stockings and no underwear in Paris

What Bianca Censori, wife of the turnip Kanye West, walks around with extravagant designs that leave little to the imagination of those who see it, it no longer surprises almost anyone. But what is news is that this time one of her outfits could land her in prison for violating public decency regulations.

The events occurred this Tuesday in France, when the couple, on tour in Europe, attended Paris Fashion Week and The architect left all passers-by astonishedwho couldn’t stop taking photos, with a curious outfit made up of some translucent stockings (under which I was not wearing underwear) and a leather jacket as a coat with letters engraved on the back. In fact, the paparazzi themselves have decided to pixelate the most intimate areas in the images.

A combination, the chosen one, that would defy the regulations of public decency in Franceso you could face legal sanctions that even They will have a prison sentence if a judge so agrees.

Ms informacin The rapper has published three posts on Instagram in which his wife appears in a thong or with a corset that does not cover her chest.

And article 222-32 of the new French Penal Code, which has been in force since March 1994, punishes deliberate sexual exhibition before third parties in public areas with one year in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros.

From controversy to controversy

That’s right, as we said, It is neither the first time that Censori defies the norms with his clothing nor the last in which social media users charge against the rapper. considering that he is treating his new partner as an object and that he is the one behind these controversial looks.

West, who now calls himself Ye has been accused of controlling his wife’s life and imposing different rules on her, from the way you dress to the use you may make of the internet or social networks. Even, The young architect’s father would be considering having a tough talk with the musician. to try to clarify the situation with her daughter, for whom she has suffered since she married Kim Kardashian’s ex.

Precisely, the rapper’s latest controversy has been with her, with his ex-wife, for whom He has posted a message on social networks in which he asks him to change his children’s school.since they go to one that is disguised, according to him, as a school for offspring of celebrities, but, in reality, it is a form of control by the system.