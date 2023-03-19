Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to paparazzi culture and shares Saif Ali Khan’s opinion on posing for photographers – Reuters

kareena kapoor khan et Saif Ali Khan do for one of the IT couples in the Bollywood industry. They are also one of the hottest couples and dads often click them whenever they are spotted in town. A few days ago, Saif Ali Khan castigated the paparazzi for participating in the premiere of their residency by clicking them. He taunted them sarcastically inviting them to their room. And now Kareena has reacted to paparazzi culture and also shared how Saif reacts when posing for photographers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to paparazzi culture

Entertainment News is full of updates on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. And their family of four is often spotted around the city. They are clicked at the airport outside their homes, at events and the like. Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about keeping boundaries with paps. The actress shared that she didn’t draw any lines. Kareena doesn’t care when the paparazzi click. Kareena shares that even she wonders what more she can do. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha shared that they just ask them not to click like when they enter the premises of their building or when the children go to their extra-circular activities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to her pose for dads

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared her husband Saif Ali Khan’s reaction when she poses in front of the paparazzi all the time. Kareena shared that Saif always emphasizes that she always poses for daddies. Kareena says she is okay that she is and when they are together Saif just walks while she poses. Saif often tries to be calm and walk then when she poses, he asks her why she poses what Bebo says she is like that (she loves posing). “Saif is walking and trying to be calm, and he says, ‘Why are you posing?’ And I’m like, ‘Chill, it’s me,'” she shares with Zoom.

When Saif made a sarcastic remark, there were reports that the building caretaker was going to be fired. However, Saif quashed the rumors in a statement saying no such thing is happening.