Karl Lagerfeld’s apartment in Paris is sold for 10 million euros

PARS.- The Parisian apartment diseador Karl Lagerfeld of 260 m2 with a dressing room of more than 50 m2, was sold on Tuesday at auction in Paris for ten million euros (11.1 million with expenses, about 12.5 million dollars), announced the notary office in charge of the sale.

The starting price was 5.3 million euros, according to the Althemis office, which did not want to reveal the identity or nationality of the buyer.

This sale is part of a series of auctions of properties between 2021 and 2022 that had belonged to the designer.

The designer’s property

Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019), whose creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand profoundly marked the world of fashion, lived there for a decade until his death.

Located in a 17th century building on the Voltaire waterfront, in the heart of historic Paris overlooking the Seine River and the Louvre Museum, the apartment was completely remodeled by the designer in a futuristic style with cement floor and glass panels. frosted.

The three-bedroom apartment has a 120 m2 main room with numerous backlit shelves.

The bedroom has movable panels and an adjacent dressing room of more than 50 m2.

The auction, which could be bid live and by telephone, was approved by the Monegasque administrator in charge of the designer’s estate, who in turn appointed one of his French counterparts, according to Althemis.

FUENTE: AFP