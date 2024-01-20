Karlos Arguiano, about bad bread in restaurants: I’m going to the candy store now

There is no face that better combines cooking and television than that of Carlos Arguiano. Her voice and her hands have been teaching for decades how to cook succulent dishes through formats that precede mealtime and that, in the process, whet the appetite. His opinion is the living example of the voice of authority and the knowledge of culinary experience. That is why your advice and recommendations are so valued. The last one he left talks about a specific product, breadand the little importance given to it in some good restaurants.

It was in an interview for The corner of Idoate. My son Joseba makes bread. I told him: if you’re not going to make good bread, don’t make bread. Make the best bread. Because bread is just as importantbegan the veteran cook, who extracted from this small reflection a very widespread reality that he himself has visualized with his own eyes.

I don’t eat bad bread

Have a fork in one hand and a piece of bread in the other. A piece of bread is very important here. Good bread, not just any bread. And suddenly I see that people eat any breadhe explains, associating the habit of many stores with the lack of demand from their customers for a product that they consider vital. There are good restaurants that give you bad bread. I never say anything, but I don’t eat it. I don’t eat bad breadsentence, resounding.

And it went even further. Don’t fuck with me, you just went to a restaurant to eat good fish, good meat, good soup, a good marmitako, well, damn it, give me some good breadhe complains, and insists on the simplicity of obtaining it: if it is a piece of bread, tell me a good one.

In fact, and since what is rich must be paid for, he reiterates that he would be delighted to do so. Then you charge me, 1,110,080. Whatever you want. But give me a piece of good bread, not something that’s like a jellybean. To buy jelly beans I’m going to the candy store, closes his criticism. And then she puts the end to it with a statement that had already been made clear: I am angry about the bread, I am angry.

