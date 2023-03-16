Karlskrona municipality threatens punishment if students say no to a voluntary drug test

On Karlskrona municipality’s website, it is stated that the student who refuses the random drug test may not participate in practical sessions or do APL, workplace-based learning, if the tests are carried out in connection with these sessions.

The threat of punishment for the students who refuse the voluntary drug test goes completely against JO’s, the judicial ombudsman’s, statement that the drug test must be voluntary and that the state or municipality must not behave in a way that the student perceives that he is forced to agree to the sampling.

Incorrect writing

Marie Gustavsson is business developer for student health and says that the incorrect writing may have been on the website for as long as three to four years.

– We have to correct this so it is correct, she says.

After SVT’s reporting, Karlskrona municipality has now removed the incorrect writing.